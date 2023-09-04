Sunny Deol Hopes Audience Shows Rajveer Love, Avnish Says Sooraj Barjatya Wanted Him To Be a CA

Sunny Deol has a new reason to celebrate and this time, it is courtesy of his son Rajveer Deol. His younger son, Rajveer is set to make his acting debut in Dono, produced by Rajshri Productions. The film also marks the debut of Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma and is the first directorial venture of Hum Aapke Hai Koun…! director Sooraj Barjatya’s son Avnish Barajatya. Talking at the trailer launch, Sunny said that like any other father he was proud of his son. “The audience has always been kind towards me and my family and I hope they continue to shower the same kind of love for the three kids my son Rajveer, Paloma, and Avnish who are all starting their journey with Dono.”

Rajveer, who seemed pretty confident of his debut, said that for the longest time, he wanted to continue the legacy of the Deol family. “My parents never wanted me to become an actor. They wanted me to study and do something else. It’s because this industry is so unpredictable. You are happy for a second and miserable to even get work. In fact, my father got a hit (Gadar 2) after 22 years. But unfortunately, I fell in love with acting," he said.

On the other hand, Paloma said that her parents accepted her decision to become an actor. “I have been lucky because my parents have been really supportive of all my decisions in my life. Be it any hobbies or other things, they would always encourage me to pursue them. So when I did decide to tell them about how serious I was about this profession, I don’t think they expected it. They did express how difficult it was to be in this industry and what goes into this craft.” She adds, “I get too emotional when I have to talk about my parents as we are really close and I hope that I can just make them proud with my work.”

Avnish is making his directorial debut 35 years after his father made Maine Pyar Kiya. While his father expected him to become a Chartered Accountant, he decided to take the Rajshri legacy forward. “As a kid, my grandfather (Raj Kumar Barjatya) was my favourite human being. I would spend a lot of time with him and he would take me everywhere. So I always thought of becoming a producer like him. My father told me to complete my education. As I grew older, I started appreciating cinema more than just for commerce. It was the intricacies of stories and other things which I started following in love with. That’s when things changed for me. And my father was supportive of my decision.”

Dono is slated to release on October 5.