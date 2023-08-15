Sunny Deol Reacts To Dharmendra's Kiss With Shabana Azmi, 'It Is All In The Genes...'

Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi took the audience by surprise with their kissing scene in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In the film, Shabana plays Dharmendra’s long-lost lover who reunites with him several years later. The lip-lock between Dharmendra and Shabana has become a hot top of discussion on social media. Now, Dharmendra’s son, actor Sunny Deol, has jokingly reacted to it.

During a press conference of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol was quizzed about his incredible fitness at the age of 66. The actor shared, “I think the genes from my father, grandfather, great grandfather."

“It is all in the genes, we will keep going on. Didn’t you see Papa did that film recently and he had a nice romantic scene,” Sunny went on to jokingly refer to Dharmendra’s kissing scene with Shabana.

Earlier, Sunny revealed that Dharmendra was the only actor capable of carrying out such scenes. “My dad can do anything and he’s the only actor I say who can carry it. Film itni dekhta nahi hoon main. Main khud ke film bhi zyada nahi dekhta," he told NDTV.

In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Dharmendra also spoke about the much talked about scene. “I am hearing that Shabana and I have surprised the audience with the kissing scene, and at the same time they have even applauded it. I think people weren’t expecting it and it came very suddenly which is why it created an impact. The last time I did a kissing scene was in Life In A Metro with Nafisa Ali and at that time too people had appreciated it," Dharmendra told us.

Recalling how Karan narrated the scene to him, the 87-year-old actor said, “I did not get excited (laughs). We understood it and I realised that it was something that the film required and wasn’t forcefully put in and I said I would do it. Also, I believe there is no age for romance. Age is just a number and two people irrespective of age will show their love for each other by kissing. Shabana and I both did not feel any kind of awkwardness while doing it as it was very aesthetically shot."