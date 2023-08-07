Sunny Deol Reacts To Dad Dharmendra Kissing Shabana Azmi In 'Rocky Aur Rani...': 'How Can I Talk...'

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani witnessed a jump in its box office collection on Saturday, August 5. According to a report in Sacknilk, the film minted over Rs 11.5 crores on Saturday. The film collected Rs 11.1 crores on its opening day. Released on July 28, the film’s total collection amounts to 90.58 crores. The film is likely to cross the Rs 100 crore mark this weekend.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol, in an interview with a news portal, opened up about his father’s kissing scene in the film. While speaking to NDTV, he said his father is the only actor capable of carrying out such scenes. The actor also revealed that he hasn’t watched the movie yet and confessed that he generally avoids watching his own films. “My dad can do anything and he’s the only actor I say who can carry it. Film itni dekhta nahi hoon main. Main khud ke film bhi zyada nahi dekhta," he said.

Sunny said that he had not discussed the kissing scene with his father. “How can I talk to my dad about it? He is a personality who can carry everything," he said during the chat. During a recent book launch event in New Delhi for her brother RK Chakravarty’s autobiography, Galloping Decades, Hema Malini shared her thoughts on husband Dharmendra’s much-discussed on-screen kiss. “I am sure people have loved the film. I am so happy for Dharam ji, because he loves to be in front of the camera all the time. He loves it,” she had said.

Encouraged by Ranveer to talk about the specific scene, Dharmendra had also commented on it during a press conference. “Unfortunately, I couldn’t attend the premiere, but I’ve received a lot of messages from people. Maine bola, ‘Yaar, yeh toh mere daaye haath ka kaam hai (It’s no big deal for me).” As the rest of the cast of the film laughed, Dharmendra added, “Baaye haath se karwana hai, woh bhi karwa lo (I can do it effortlessly),” he had said.