Gadar 2 Star Sunny Deol Sparks Huge Controversy, Says 'Hatred Between India-Pakistan Because...'

Sunny Deol has prompted a controversy with his statement on India-Pakistan at the trailer launch of his upcoming movie Gadar 2. The actor and BJP MP from Punjab’s Gurdaspur on Wednesday blamed the “political game” for the hatred between India and Pakistan. Sunny’s statement has caused an uproar on social media, with netizens criticising him for his diplomatic stand. “There is love on both sides (India-Pakistan). It is the political game that creates all this hatred. And you will see the same in this film as well that the people do not want us to fight with each other," Sunny had said at the trailer launch.

However, netizens aren’t very happy with his statement. One user said, “Tara Singh ne sara boycott apne upar le liye." Another one said, “Haha. Sunny Deol must have the common sense that people on this side will not take this comment lightly. They will boycott the movie. And people on that side don’t have the money to buy tickets to his movie, anyway." A third user wrote, “The Shameful statement came out on #KargilVijayDiwas by so-called Patriot at the promotion event of Gadar 2."

The Shameful Statement came out on #KargilVijayDiwas by So called Patriot at the promotion event of #Gadar2What's wrong if @GemsOfBollywood speaks against Bollywood then, who doesn't care about anyone's sentiments ? https://t.co/mdqQquFXMb — Vinay Tiwari (@VinayTiwari_) July 26, 2023

What is this Aman ki Asha BS this guy is peddling? Wasn't Gadar all about Pak bashing?#selfgoal https://t.co/mtVP8LcN7v— Ashima Sharda (@ShardaAshima) July 26, 2023

Haha. Sunny Deol must have the common sense that people on this side will not take this comment lightly. They will boycott the movie. And people on that side don't have the money to buy tickets to his movie, anyway. In short, LLG! https://t.co/DyO23fjpy0— Bokya🇮🇳 (@bowcja) July 27, 2023

Meanwhile, the makers of Gadar 2 unveiled its dramatic trailer on Wednesday at a mega event. The film, which has been generating immense buzz among fans, is just a few weeks away from its theatrical release on August 11. The trailer shows that Sunny and Ameesha Patel are returning as Tara Singh and Sakeena. However, in a shocking turn of events, their son Charan Jeet (Utkarsh Sharma) lands in Pakistan and is tortured. This time, Tara will return to Pakistan to save his son. The promo promises action, drama and the iconic screams by Tara Singh. The trailer also hints at a nod to the famous handpump scene.

Gadar 2 is set to clash with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 on August 11.