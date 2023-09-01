Sunny Deol Recalls Dharmendra Mother's Reaction After He Abused A House Help: 'She Told The Servant To...'

Sunny Deol has been in the news today as his Gadar 2 co-starring Ameesha Patel has been shattering records left, right and centre. The film, one of the most highly anticipated sequels, has received a positive response from the audience. The actor who has been candid about his relationship with father Dharmendra, reveals in a new interview that he had learnt a lot from her grandmother as well. Sunny Deol even shared his experience by quoting an anecdote that had an everlasting effect on him.

In a conversation with Ranveer Allahabadia on his podcast, Sunny Deol shared an incident where Dharmendra had abused his house-help, to which his grandmother took a drastic step to teach him a lesson. He stated, “Dadi has had such a great influence on me. She was such a giving woman. She’d easily scold her own if they were wrong. I remember, one time my father got angry at the servant and abused him. Biji heard this, and she was furious. She called the servant over and told him ‘Tu bhi gali de (abuse him in return)’. That’s the kind of person she was. She’d never let go a wrong just because one of her own did it. These are the people I grew up around; my grandfather, my granny, my mom. I always say that a child is the output of where you grow, what your family is all about.”

He further recalled how Dharmendra had slapped him once and his fingers got stamped on his face, “I had three fingers stamped on my face, because that’s how big my face was at the time… Like any other child, I did naughty things. One day, my father caught me and slapped me across the face. Later he was so sorry, Biji and mom got angry at him again," shared the Gadar 2 actor.

Before getting hitched to Hema Malini, Dharmendra was married to Prakash Kaur with whom he has two sons - Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1954 when he was reportedly just 19 years old.