Sunny Deol, Salman Khan And Sooraj Barjatya Smile For The Camera Together At Gadar 2 Success Party

It was a night to remember as all Bollywood celebrities were gathered under one roof to celebrate the success of Gadar 2. The film has shattered all records and is still going strong at the box office. Right from Shah Rukh Khan to Aamir Khan, everyone came to congratulate Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel for their success. Many videos and pictures are going viral on social media. Amid this, a picture of Salman Khan, Sunny Deol and Sooraj Barjatya in the same frame has caught the eye of everyone.

Popular paparazzo Sneh Zala shared a wholesome picture on Sunday, which featured Sunny Deol, Sooraj Barjatya and Salman Khan posing together for the camera, with a wide smile on their faces. While Salman and Sunny twinned in dapper-looking black outfits, Sooraj Barjatya sported a sleek dark blue striped shirt and black trousers.

Take a look:

In a video shared by the paparazzo handle Viral Bhayani earlier today, one can see Salman Khan and Sunny Deol engrossed in talking with each other, among a sea of guests. At one point, Sunny Deol even puts his hands on Salma! Khan’s shoulders. Netizens were glad to see the two Iconic actors together, as they flooded the comment section with reactions. While several of them dropped hearts and fire emojis, a fan wrote, “Love them both." Another one commented,

“Lion aur tiger." Someone else said, “BOTH MY FAVOURITE IN ONE FRAME❤️❤️." A fan also stated, “Hero with hero."

Salman joined other superstars such as Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. The trio was spotted making their way to the party at different times of the night. While Shah Rukh and Aamir were seen posing with Sunny after the party, Salman wasn’t spotted with Sunny on the red carpet. Nevertheless, our filmy hearts were jumping with joy to see the film industry come together to celebrate Gadar 2’s success.

Released on August 11, Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead. It is an official remake of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was released in 2001. Gadar 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. In the sequel, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) are in a happy marriage, and their son Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkarsh Sharma, who also essayed the child’s role in 2001’s Gadar) is all grown up now. Their lives are all hunky-dory but a turn of events lands Charan Jeet in Pakistan. Tara Singh then returns to Pakistan to save his son.

Recently, filmmaker Karan Johar also appreciated the film and shared that it has ‘blown away’ everyone’s mind. “Gadar has blown everyone’s brains away because it was a film which was hugely successful in 2001, and now in 2023, it is breaking every record. I have been so glad for the single screens," KJo told Indian Express. Not just this, but when asked whom he would message if he hypothetically got his hands on Sunny’s phone, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director joked that he’d text the entire film industry and tell them that ‘this is how it’s done’.