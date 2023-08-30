Sunny Deol CONFIRMS Patch-up With Shah Rukh Khan, Says SRK Called Him Before Gadar 2: 'Time Heals…’

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 is doing incredibly well at the box office, breaking records and becoming a big hit. The audience is loving the film, including both regular viewers and celebrities. Recently, Sunny’s Darr co-star Shah Rukh Khan praised the movie when a fan asked him about it during an AskSRK session, saying, “Yeah loved it (sic)!!"

In a chat with Times Now, Sunny Deol spoke of a heartening moment when Shah Rukh Khan called him before watching Gadar 2. “He had seen this film and before that, he called me up and wished me and he was so happy, he told me ‘I am so happy, you genuinely deserve it’ and I said ‘thank you’," said Sunny. He also revealed that he talked to Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan, and that they’ve had multiple conversations about different things.

Opening up on ‘alleged’ issues with Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny said, “Time heals everything and we move ahead. That’s how it should be."

Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol allegedly didn’t speak for 16 years after Darr. However, Sunny has maintained that it wasn’t deliberate. “It’s not that I didn’t talk but I just cut myself off and I anyway don’t socialise much. So we never met, toh baat karne ki baat he nahi hai," he had said during Aap Ki Adalat.

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 continues the story from the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma return to portray their characters Tara Singh, Sakeena, and Charanjeet in the sequel. The film also features Manish Wadhwa as the antagonist, along with Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha, and Simrat Kaur in significant roles. Despite releasing on the same day as Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2, which resulted in a clash at the box office, Gadar 2 created a storm in terms of its box office performance after hitting the screens on August 11.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of Jawan on September 7.