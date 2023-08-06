Sunny Deol SLAMS Drugs Abuse Allegations Against Bollywood: 'Sade Hue Insaan Hai...'

Sunny Deol shut down those making allegations about drug abuse in Bollywood. The actor, in a recent interview, was talking about numerous subjects when he was asked his opinions on the drug abuse accusations against Bollywood. The Gadar 2 star said that such incidents receive more attention primiarily because Bollywood is associated with glamour.

“Sada hua Bollywood nahi hai. Sade hue insaan hai. Aur wo kis field mein nahi hai mujhe wo bataiye. Businessman ho, sportsman ho, jaha pe, jiske andar wo cheez ka latt lagi hui hai, wo chaaro taraf hai. Haan because hum glamour waale hai, toh humare baare mein likh ke logo ko mazza aata hai (Bollywood is not rotten, people are rotten. And this happens in every field. Just because we are from the glamour industry, people point fingers at us)," he said on Aaj Tak’s Seedhi Baat.

He added, “Log bhul jaate hai ke hum bhi wahi insaan jinko dard hota hai jab aisa kuch kehte ho. Baaki log bhi wahi karte hai, wo chup ke karte hai, kisi ko pata nahi hota. (People forget that we also get hurt. Other people from various other industries also do but they do it in hiding so people don’t get to know)," Sunny added.

“Ye jo cheeze hai, inn sab cheezo mein main maanta nahi hoon. Aur main bhi issi industry mein hoon, humara parivaar bhi issi industry mein hai, kitne aur actors bhi hai, wo uss tarah se toh nahi hai (I don’t believe in all this. I am from this industry, my family is from this industry, there are so many actors from this industry, we are not like that…)" he said.

Sunny Deol is preparing for the release of Gadar 2. The film brings Sunny and Ameesha Patel back. The film is directed by Anil Sharma and is set in 1971. Releasing on August 11, Gadar 2 clashes with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2.