Sunny Deol Takes Dig At 'Fake' Bollywood Celebs, Reveals 'Nobody Was Willing' To Launch Bobby Deol

Sunny Deol, who will soon be seen in Anil Sharma’s Gadar 2, has spoken out against Bollywood camps and the ‘fake’ nature of people in the film industry. Sunny recalled how he faced rejections while he was trying to launch his younger brother Bobby Deol in Bollywood.

Sunny, who is the son of legendary actor Dharmendra, said that even though he comes from a film family, he has never been a part of any camp. In a chat with Puja Talwar, Sunny said, “I remember going to all the directors even when I was launching Bobby, nobody was willing to join hands with us,” he said. Bobby made his acting debut with the 1995 film Barsaat which was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, who had worked with Sunny in films like Ghayal and Damini.

Talking about the pretentious nature of many people in the film industry, Sunny said, “Everybody comes and hugs you and meets you like they love you so much but all of that is fake. So many people call me paaji, I say please don’t call me paaji because you don’t understand the meaning of paaji. There is a respect for older brother… There are so many things that have been going on, will keep going on."

Meanwhile, the advance bookings for Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2 kicked off earlier this week, and the response has been great, according to trade analysts. As per Taran Adarsh, a total of 1,05,300 tickets have been sold at national chains.

The long-awaited sequel, Gadar 2, has fans excited as it reunites Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel after 22 years. People are predicting it to be a blockbuster, like its predecessor, already. However, it faces a tough competition at the box office from Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2. Both films are set to release on August 11.