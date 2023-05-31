Sunny Deol To Host Mega Premiere Shows For Gadar Re-Release In 4 Cities? Details You Must Know

To celebrate the re-release of Gadar, Sunny Deol and Anil Sharma, have exciting plans for a grand premiere in four cities: Mumbai, Lucknow, Indore, and Jaipur. The film is set for a theatrical re-release on June 9, while Gadar 2 will be released on August 11.

Now a source close to the production unit, informed Pinkvilla that, “Gadar re-release will be as big as the first film’s release back in 2001. The team will be hosting a massive premiere in 4 key cities of India, which include Mumbai, Lucknow, Indore, and Jaipur. The re-release of Gadar will also mark the beginning of the campaign leading to the release of Gadar 2 on August 11.”

The source further added, “There is a generation that has heard about Gadar, but probably not experienced the big screen euphoria. The idea of the re-release is to reintroduce the brand to the Gen-Z audience.” Apart from Sunny and Anil, Ameesha Patel will also be present for the event.

Recently, director Anil Sharma announced that Gadar 2’s patchwork is completed. Sharing the announcement on Twitter, the filmmaker dropped a video where he could be seen dancing on ‘Main Nikla Gadi Leke’ along with his crew. He wrote, “Last day of patchwork shoot and let’s celebrate together GADAR 2 which is releasing on 11 Aug..you also celebrate and watch #gadarekpremkatha on 9 June on big screen 4K dolby to double up your excitement.”

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Ameesha Patel had shared, “It feels wonderful to be back on such a historic film. Actually, it is surreal to get back to playing the character of Sakina along with Tara Singh (Sunny Deol). It doesn’t seem like 20 years to me. Sakina is part of my blood, so getting into the skin of the character didn’t require any effort. She is so lovable and pure. Even while doing Gadar, I felt that she is an extension of me, so it is very simple for me”.

She added, “I’m fortunate because it is very rare when an actor gets a chance to revisit a super successful character. The characters of Gadar are still etched on everyone’s mind, and now people want to see what happens to this family again”.

When asked what to expect from the upcoming film, the actress had shared, “It will be a visual delight for the audience because people are not going to realise that it has been a gap of 20 years. The film will come with great music, drama, comedy, dialogues, where one can expect cheers, claps and seetis. The cinema which was missing for so long, will be recreated with Gadar coming back onto the big screen.”