Sunny Deol Was 'Constantly Crying' A Night Before Gadar 2 Release: 'I Told Dad, Maine Daaru...'

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 craze has truly gripped the nation with fans thronging to cinema halls in large numbers. The Anil Sharma directorial also managed to collect around Rs 39 crore on the day of the release, making it the second highest grosser of the year after Pathaan. The film achieved yet another feat on Monday by crossing the 100 crore mark. Celebrating the success of the film through a press conference, the makers of the film along with Sunny Deol answered some prodding questions. The actor also recalled that a night before Gadar 2 release, he was constantly crying.

Answering to one of the questions posed by a journo, Sunny Deol shared, “Mereko jab pata chala film ka kya roop nikal raha hai, kis tarah se log baat kar rahe hai August 10 ko, mein bohot stressed chal raha tha unn dino. Kyuki har aadmi mehnat kar raha hai. Maine humesha apni life mein sachchai ka raasta leke chala hu aur woh sabse kathin raasta hota hai because usme aap akele hote ho. Par usme jab Jeet hoti hai toh sabse meethi hoti hai, because aap ko woh phal sabse achcha lagta hai."

He added, “Jab ye lagi film, uss waqt mujhe pata nahi kyu aisa laga jaise Rab(God) mere andar aagaya. Meri poori shaam aur raat ko roye jaa raha tha, hasse ja raha tha. Aur mein Papa(Dharmendra) ko bhi mila aur maine bola Papa maine daaru nahi pee. Maine Bhai se bhi kaha maine daaru nahi pee, main khush hu, mein kya karu, mein paagal hogaya. So mera ye kehna hai ki ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke, Ek Mod Aaya, uthe mere naal Mera Rab aagaya."

Gadar 2 is the official remake of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was released in 2001. The film was set up in post-partition India and depicted the love story of a Muslim girl named Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) with an Indian Sikh boy Tara Singh (Sunny Deol). In the first instalment, Tara Singh crossed the border to bring back his wife. In the sequel, Tara Singh crossed the border again but this time, to get his son back.

Gadar 2 smashed the box office on its opening day and collected Rs 39 crore across the country. The film is also getting a decent response from critics. News18 Showsha’s review of the film reads, “About 22 years later, Gadar 2 hit the screens this week with a lot of expectations and enthusiasm from the loyal fans of the first part and even the new generation. But unfortunately, Gadar 2 is not even a patch on the first part. A shoddy screenplay, bad script, and a whole lot of redundant dialogue make the sequel a perfect recipe for disaster."