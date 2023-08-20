Sunny Deol's Bungalow To Be E-Auctioned; Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha To Marry On THIS Date

Even as Sunny Deol rides high on the success of his recent movie Gadar 2, trouble seems to be mounting for the actor, as a notice put out by a bank in a newspaper has indicated that his bungalow in Juhu, Sunny Villa, will be e-auctioned for non-payment of dues on September 25. According to the notice, Ajay Singh Deol aka Sunny Deol borrowed Rs 55,99,80,766.33 from the Bank of Baroda. He was also the guarantor in this case. The bank has mentioned that his property will be auctioned virtually to recover the Rs 55.99 crore he owes.

For more info: Sunny Deol’s Bungalow in Juhu to be E-Auctioned on September 25​ to Recover Rs 55-Crore Dues

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have reportedly fixed a wedding date. The actress and the Aam Aadmi Party leader got engaged in May and since then, reports have been doing the rounds that the couple will tie the knot later this year. It was also rumoured that the couple, much like Parineeti’s sister Priyanka Chopra, was planning a destination wedding in Rajasthan. As per new reports, Parineeti and Raghav’s dream wedding seems to be coming to life. A source told Bombay Times that Parineeti and Raghav have locked in the September 25 date and the prep has begun.

For more info: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha To Marry on September 25 in Rajasthan; Deets Inside

Hema Malini watched Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and was all praise for Dharmendra’s son. The actress was spotted on Saturday night at a movie hall after the film and shared her review with the media present there. Hema said that Sunny was ‘superb’ in the film and that she enjoyed the film. The news of Hema Malini watching Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 comes just a week after her daughter, actress Esha Deol hosted a special screening for Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and their respective families.

For more info: Hema Malini Calls Sunny Deol ‘Superb’ After She Watches Gadar 2, Says ‘It Felt Like a Film From…’

Farhan Akhtar, who rocked the Bollywood with Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), recently dropped the suave first look of Ranveer Singh as Don, from the third instalment of the franchise! Reports were rife that Kiara Advani was approached for it but it was later said that the actress is not in talks to replace Priyanka Chopra’s Roma. Instead, she was likely to be offered a fresh role. Kiara was also spotted at Excel Entertainment co-founder Ritesh Sidhwani’s office earlier this week. Not only that, there were several reports that indicated Kriti Sanon has been approached to play the leading lady. Amid such speculations, a new report claims that the makers are keen to rope in Deepika Padukone, as she’ll be the best fit for the Don universe.

For more info: Not Kiara Advani Or Kriti Sanon, Deepika Padukone To Star Opposite Ranveer Singh In Don 3?

Looks like Disha Patani has finally moved on after her break up with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. She is reportedly dating Siberian model, Aleksander Alex Ilic. The actress recently shared a video of him, who got her face tattooed on his arm, thus fuelling dating rumours between them. The video also featured Tiger’s sister Krishna.

For more info: Disha Patani Finds Love After Tiger Shroff Split? Her Video With Aleksander Alex Fuel Dating Rumours