Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 Beats SRK’s Pathaan In Advance Booking At Single Screens, Sells 1 Lakh Tickets

The advance bookings for Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2 kicked off earlier in the week, and the response has been great, according to trade analysts. As per Taran Adarsh, a total of 1,05,300 tickets have been sold at national chains. Taking to X, the trade analyst wrote, “#Gadar2 advance booking status at *national chains*… Note: DAY 1 biz… #PVR: 45,200, #INOX: 36,100, #Cinepolis: 24,000, Total: 1,05,300 tickets sold." Another trade analyst, Sumit Kadel, wrote, “Advance booking at B &C tier single screens is even BIGGER than #Pathaan. Such advance booking at SS has not been witnessed in years."

As of last Sunday, the film sold around 45,000 tickets for the opening day across the three national chains. The film aims to wrap up its final advance booking with over 200,000 ticket sales by Thursday night.

The long-awaited sequel, Gadar 2, has fans excited as it reunites Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel after 22 years. People are predicting it to be a blockbuster, like its predecessor, already. However, it faces competition at the box office from Akshay Kumar’s Oh My God 2, set to release on August 11. In an interview with ETimes, Sunny Deol had mentioned that comparing good films is unnecessary. He had said, “I don’t understand why people compare. Gadar didn’t have the perception, people thought it is this masala film, ‘yeh purani type ki picture hai, purane type ke gaane hai.’ On the other hand, people thought Lagaan was classic, etc. The so called people who talk about films had run down Gadar completely. It went on to become a people’s film and they loved it.”