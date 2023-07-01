Good News! Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 Gets A No Objection Certificate From Indian Army

The sequel to the blockbuster hit Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is hitting theatres this year. Gadar 2 will mark the reunion of the director Anil Sharma and Sunny Deol once again. The actor is all set to reprise his popular role as Tara Singh in the movie whereas Ameesha Patel will be seen as Sakeena. The sequel will release on 11th August and if a recent report is to be believed, the film has already received a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Indian Army.

As reported by Pinkvilla, the makers of Gadar 2 recently screened the movie for the army personnel following which they received a No Objection Certificate. “As a pre-requisite for any army-based film in India to obtain a No Objection Certificate from the Ministry of Defence Preview Committee before the release, the makers held a special screening of the film and the response they received from the officials was extremely heartwarming. The Ministry of Defence Preview Committee have given clearance to the film without raising any issues and shared positive words of appreciation with the team," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

In June this year, the teaser of Gadar 2 was released on Zee Studios’ official YouTube channel. The power-packed teaser not only left fans excited about the movie but also made them feel nostalgic. Besides this, the iconic hit song of Gadar, Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava, is also recreated for the upcoming sequel. This new version is sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan and was released just a couple of days back. The music video featuring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel has crossed 2.5 crore views on YouTube as of now.

Gadar 2 is produced by Zee Studios and will have its theatrical release on August 11 which means that it will clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar starrer Oh My God 2. Besides Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, the film will also feature Utkarsh Sharma in a key role.