Sunny Deol's Juhu Bungalow To NOT Be Auctioned, Bank Withdraws Notice Citing 'Technical Reasons'

Sunny Deol’s Bungalow in Juhu will no longer be auctioned, Bank of Baroda has now clarified. On Sunday, news broke that Sunny Deol’s upscale Mumbai villa will be auctioned to recover a loan of Rs 56 crore given to the actor. The bank put out a notice in the newspaper, announcing the e-auction and details of the unpaid loan. A day after tha notice, the bank has issued a corrigendum to state that they have withdrawn the auction of Sunny’s house due to ‘technical reasons’.

“Corrigendum to E Auction Sale Notice dated 19.08.2023 published in The Times of India Mumbai Edition (Pg.3) dated 20.08.2023 with regards to Sale Notice in respect of Mr. Ajay Sing Deol Alias Mr. Sunny Deol Stands Withdrawn due to Technical Reasons for the below mentioned Property :All That piece and parcel of land bearing Survey No. 41 Hissa No 5 (Pt) CTS No. 173 of Village Juhu Taluka Andheri Mumbai Suburban Dist, Admeasuring 599.44 Sq Mtrs underneath a structure known as Sunny Villa situated at Gandhigram Road Juhu Mumbai 400049. Bearing New Municipal assessment No. 00121047 situated in registration District and Sub district of Mumbai Suburban," read the statement.

Sunny Deol is yet to react to the turn of events.

In a notice issued on Sunday, Ajay Singh Deol aka Sunny Deol allegedly borrowed Rs 55,99,80,766.33 from the bank. He was also the guarantor in this case. The bank has mentioned that his property will be auctioned virtually to recover the Rs 55.99 crore he owes. Sunny operates his business from the bungalow. The bungalow houses Sunny Super Sound, which is the office of the actor, a preview theatre and two other post-production suites. This office was established in the late 80s.

Following the news, Sunny’s spokesperson released a statement, confirming that the auction issue will soon be resolved. “We are in the process of resolving this issue and the issue will be resolved. We request for no further speculation on the same," Etimes quoted Sunny’s spokesperson as saying.

On the work front, Sunny is celebrating the success of Gadar 2. As of Monday morning, Gadar 2 has collected Rs 377.20 crores so far in India alone. The film is going strong at the box office.