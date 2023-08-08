Sunny Deol's 'Mujrawalis' Comment On Actors 'Dancing At Weddings' Goes Viral; Fans Ask 'Is He Targeting SRK?'

As Gadar 2 gears up for release, Sunny Deol’s past interviews are creating a real stir online. In one of the interviews, he didn’t hold back at all! He called out fellow actors for getting their dance on at weddings and straight-up said it’s a big hit to their dignity. Rumour has it that he was allegedly aiming this at none other than Shah Rukh Khan – who was raking in the money and getting all the attention for his dance moves at weddings. Fans are of the opinion that it’s all linked to their infamous clash during the making of Darr. Back in the day, Sunny let loose in a Filmfare interview, saying, “You lose dignity when you dance at others’ weddings. Though it has now become fashionable, I believe that one loses self-respect. We are actors, not people doing ‘tamasha."

He also added that actors should stick to their dignity. “Only mujrawallis dance at weddings, not actors. I think actors should maintain their dignity. Dancing at a friend’s wedding is okay, but getting paid to dance is cheap. Next, you’ll ask me, Isn’t prostitution better than borrowing money from the market? I don’t agree with this kind of logic," he said.

Shah Rukh Khan didn’t hold back when responding to Sunny Deol’s comment. During an interview with Lehren, he said, “There is money attached to it because I use that money to make my own films. I don’t have to borrow money to make films." He added, “The happiest moment for anyone is marriage, and I love participating in that… Only the richest people in the world can afford me."

The much-awaited sequel, Gadar 2, reunites Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel as Tara Singh and Sakina after a 22-year gap, creating excitement among fans. It’s set to clash with OMG 2 at the box office.