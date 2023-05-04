Sunny Deol’s Son Karan Deol To Marry Longtime Girlfriend In June?

It’s celebration time in the Deol family. Sunny Deol’s son, actor Karan Deol, will reportedly get married to his long-time girlfriend in June. As per a report by Pinkvilla, Karan recently got engaged on grandparents Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur’s anniversary and now the family is prepping for his big day. The name of Karan’s fiancee has not been revealed yet but it has been reported that they were dating for quite some time and decided to get married this year. A source was quoted as saying by the publication: “While not a lot is known about the girl as yet, Karan and she have been dating for a while, and they have now decided to get married. They recently got engaged on Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur’s anniversary, and both their families are extremely excited about the big day. It will be an intimate ceremony, with only close friends and relatives in attendance. The preparation has begun.”

Karan Deol ventured into Bollywood with the 2019 film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. While the movie failed to perform great at the box office, the audience loved him onscreen.

On Karan’s 32nd birthday last year, dad Sunny Deol recalled the time he directed him in Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass and lauded his son for his “hard work.” He wrote: “As a director, I pushed your limits, and made you do everything. You rappelled off of high peaks in the Himalayas, jumped into frozen lakes, swam in Grade 6 Rapids water streams, got stuck between rocks, got hurt, but kept going on and on without a second thought…just because you believed in me! When I was making you do all this, as a father my heart was always in my mouth, as a director my admiration for you was scaling mountaintops! You will succeed in your life my son because you take no shortcuts. I know it’s a lot of hard work, keep going, respect elders, be kind and standup up for what is right! Happy Birthday, son!”

Karan Deol was last seen in Deven Munjal’s 2021 film Velle. He starred alongside uncle Abhay Deol and actress Anya Singh in the film.

Next, he has Apne 2 with grandad Dharmendra, father Sunny and uncle Bobby Deol.

