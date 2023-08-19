Sunny Deol's Son Rajveer Deol's Debut Film Dono With Paloma Dhillon To Release On THIS Date

Sunny Deol’s younger son Rajveer Deol will make his Bollywood debut in a coming-of-age love story backed by Rajshri Productions. The film also marks the directorial debut of Sooraj R Barjatya’s son Avnish S Barjatya. The teaser of his first film titled Dono was released back in July. In the romantic drama veteran actress daughter Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma is also making her debut. Now, the much-awaited film has finally got a release date.

On Saturday, the official X handle of Rajashri Productions shared the poster of the film, along with the date announcement. The post read, “#Dono aa rahe hai aapse milne In Cinemas on 5th October. Directed by #AvnishBarjatya Starring #RajveerDeol #Paloma @jiostudios #DonoTheFilm #SaveTheDate."

The teaser opens with Rajveer Deol and Paloma sitting near the beach and talking about their mistake. They are dressed in wedding attire and introduced themselves as friends of the bride and groom. As the video moves forward, we can see their growing chemistry during the wedding festivities. Rajveer is surely looking extremely handsome while Paloma is carrying her mother’s cuteness. The teaser is looking like it is the story of two strangers who met during a wedding and their love story starts. The trailer date has not been announced. Sunny Deol also shared the teaser on his social handle and wrote, “Welcoming back the innocence of love with two strangers who have one destination. A new journey unfolds in cinemas soon!"

In 2020, Rajveer’s grandfather and veteran actor Dharmendra had announced his Bollywood debut on social media. “Introducing my grandson Rajveer Deol to the world of cinema along with Avnish Barjatya’s directorial debut," he had written on Instagram. “I humbly request you all to shower the same love and affection on both the kids as you have on me. Good luck and God bless," he had added.

Last week, Rajshri Productions announced their 59th film, a love story titled Dono along with a teaser date announcement.