Sunny Deol's Son Rajveer Seeks Blessings From Shah Rukh Khan In This Wholesome Video

Published By: Dishya Sharma

Trending Desk

Last Updated: September 05, 2023, 11:56 IST

Mumbai, India

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Jawan. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan was seen giving his blessings to Rajveer Deol and engaging in a heartfelt conversation at the Gadar 2 success party.

The success party of Gadar 2 was a star-studded affair, attended by Bollywood’s elite, including the Khans and the Kapoors, who gathered to celebrate Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s triumph. While numerous photos and videos from the event have flooded the internet, one heartwarming moment that has captured everyone’s attention is a video featuring Sunny Deol’s son, Rajveer Deol, seeking blessings from Shah Rukh Khan.

For the grand event, Shah Rukh Khan chose a laid-back yet stylish ensemble. The superstar sported a casual look, donning a pair of sleek black cargo pants paired with a matching tee. He completed his outfit with a trendy grey jacket.

Shah Rukh Khan was also seen engaging in a conversation with Ameesha Patel, and the two even shared a friendly side hug. Additionally, SRK and Aamir Khan joined the Deol brothers, Sunny and Bobby, for a group photograph, showcasing their friendship. A video also captured a heartwarming conversation between Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol. During their exchange, Shah Rukh Khan mentioned that his son, Aryan Khan, had watched Gadar 2 and thoroughly enjoyed it.

For those unaware, Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan had not spoken for 16 years due to a disagreement over the film Darr. However, Sunny recently shared that he has patched things up with SRK. In a recent interview, Sunny Deol also mentioned that SRK reached out to congratulate him on the success of Gadar 2.

Meanwhile, among those who attended the bash were Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Dharmendra, Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Sanjay Dutt, Johnny Lever, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, and others.

Gadar 2 has made an impressive mark at the box office, collecting Rs 503.7 crore. The film has successfully crossed the coveted Rs 500 crore milestone. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his upcoming release Jawan, featuring a star-studded cast including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone, among others. Directed by Atlee, this highly anticipated film is generating significant buzz and is slated to release on September 7.

