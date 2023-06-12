Sunny Deols's Gadar Hits Cinemas After 22 Years, Performs Well At Ticket Window

Anil Sharma’s 2001 Hindi-language romantic period action drama film is set during India’s partition in 1947. The film is loosely based on the life of Boota Singh and stars Sunny Deol, Amisha Patel, Amrish Puri, and Lillete Dubey in prominent parts.

The film was re-released on June 9, 2023. The film was released in 4K resolution with a Dolby Atmos soundtrack. The sequel to the film Gadar 2 will be released in theatres on August 11, and it appears that re-releasing Part 1 is the best plan for promotion. It appears that the audience will revisit the story again, feeling as fired up as Sunny’s ‘dhai kilo ka haath’.

Gadar is one of the most successful films in Hindi cinema. It has developed a cult status over time. If reports are to be believed, the pricing for the tickets for Gadar has been kept at a minimum of Rs 150. Also, the producers, Zee, have decided to offer a Buy One, Get One scheme with the release. This means if two people watch the film together, they get to pay for only one ticket! This also means that each one of them watches the film for Rs 75.

DDLJ, Shah Rukh Khan’s 1995 superhit film, was also re-released last year. Last year, Shah Rukh Khan received this gift for his birthday. On its re-release, the picture earned Rs. 27 lakh.

Many people believe that seeing Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol on the big screen was a treat, and one of the highlights of the film is Sunny Deol’s roar in action situations. According to the preview, the film will have a lot of drama and a different version of Tara Singh, also known as “the damaad of Pakistan." Even after 21 years, the film’s popularity is worth witnessing.

The recently re-released Jab We Met performed well at the box office. According to some sources, the Shahid Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor Khan-starred film, which was re-released on Valentine’s Day, had a 1.5 crore opening and a weekend gross of 4.5–5.5 crore.