Sunny Kaushal And Sharvari Wagh's Date Night Was All Things Fashionable

Actors Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh are frequently seen together, further fuelling speculation about their relationship. Recently, the duo was spotted enjoying a cosy dinner date in Mumbai. The paparazzi managed to catch a glimpse of the couple as they exited a popular Japanese restaurant in Bandra. Sunny and Sharvari graciously posed for the cameras. Sunny opted for a casual ensemble, donning a basic white T-shirt paired with black denim pants. Sharvari, too, embraced a casual look, sporting a nude pink tank top and black denim pants, stylishly paired with a shrug. She kept her hair open and paired her outfit with black floaters. Sunny and Sharvari left the venue in the same car.

Despite the persistent rumours, both Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh have remained tight-lipped about their alleged romance, leaving fans and media outlets eagerly awaiting any confirmation or denial.

Sharvari Wagh recently celebrated her birthday with Sunny Kaushal. The actress shared a series of delightful snapshots from the joyous occasion. Sharvari looked stunning in a black cutout bodycon dress, opting for a minimalist look that highlighted her natural beauty. The first two pictures captured the excited birthday girl cutting her cakes, while also featuring candid moments with her closest friends including Sunny.

Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh starred together in The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye, a web series released on Amazon Prime Video. The show, directed by Kabir Khan, shed light on the true stories of individuals in Subhash Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army. Notably, this project marked Sharvari’s debut in the entertainment industry. Sharvari began her career as a model at the young age of 16. She has also worked as an assistant director on various Bollywood films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Bajirao Mastani, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Workwise, Sharvari Wagh is currently working on the upcoming film Maharaja, directed by debutant filmmaker Siddharth P Malhotra. The highly anticipated project has fans excited to see Sharvari’s performance on the big screen. On the other hand, Sunny Kaushal, who was last seen in the heist thriller Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, directed by Ajay Singh, is set to appear in his next venture titled Mani Weds Hifza.