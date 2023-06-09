Sunny Leone Admits That It Took Her A Long Time To 'Get Rid Of The Adult Entertainer Tag', Says, 'God Loves Me'

Sunny Leone made her debut with Pooja Bhatt’s Jism 2. Then she went on to feature in films like Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela and more. The stellar actress who paved her own way into Bollywood recently turned heads with her Cannes debut for Kennedy. In an interview, Sunny Leone who played Charlie in Anurag Kashyap’s directorial explained how she stayed dignified in the process of shirking off the adult entertainer tag.

She told Indian Express, “The entire journey coming from the adult entertainment stream, going to Big Boss (2011) and getting my first film offer as soon as I came out of the house, and everything just taking off. We all do things that we need to do in certain moments. How we evolve is how we build our character in life. So that entire journey — fighting different groups, trying to get my foot in the door, because everyone says ‘No no no’, trying to be brand ambassador for certain products and someone saying ‘No, you cannot.’"

She further added, “Fighting through different stigmas, these nasty articles, it was definitely not easy. I tried to be dignified through the entire process.

So when he called, (eyes glistening) sorry, I’m emotional about this, I was so happy, because no one had picked up the phone like this before, to give me a chance to prove myself."

On being asked whether the negativity of the adult entertainer tag halted her growth, she admitted that it took a long time for her to move away from that tag, “I believe God loves me very much, but he also says, Sunny, you’re going to have to work for it. Lots of things happened in the last 10 years, emotionally draining, hurtful. Lots of people had written me off, had no faith in me. I’ve tried to navigate through that with a smile, and being as grateful as possible, that’s why this moment is so special."

Sunny Leone made a memorable debut at Cannes. The actress attended the screening of her film Kennedy along with director Anurag Kashyap and co-star Rahul Bhat. Even before its theatrical release, the movie created a huge buzz after it was selected to be screened at the Cannes Film Festival. Apart from her, the movie also features Rahul Bhat, Megha Burman, Benedict Garrett and Pramod Sanghi in prominent roles. She will be next seen in the Quotation Gang. The upcoming film features Sunny Leone with an impressive cast including Jackie Shroff, Priyamani, and Sarah, among others. The crime thriller has been shot in scenic locations such as Kashmir, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, promising an exciting cinematic experience.