Sunny Leone, Anurag Kashyap, Rahul Bhat Close The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 With Kennedy

The 14th edition of The International Film Festival of Melbourne came to a spectacular close with Director Anurag Kashyap’s latest masterpiece, “Kennedy," shining brightly on the silver screen. The gripping film, which stars the sensational Sunny Leone and talented actor Rahul Bhatt, left the audience mesmerized during the closing ceremony held last night.

The closing night was a star-studded extravaganza, as the Indian and Australian crowd gathered to witness the culmination of this cinematic celebration. At the closing night, Sunny Leone expressed, “First of all I’m grateful to be here. It really means a lot when we can present films to every community and Melbourne is one very important stop for us for Kennedy. And we are so proud to be part of IFFM and for creating this platform”.

The lead pair of the film Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat, of “Kennedy," took center stage with their exceptional performance, captivating the audience both on and off the screen.

“Kennedy" continues to captivate hearts and minds, leaving an indelible mark on the world of cinema after having first made its World Premiere at Cannes.

Last month, Kennedy also received a 7 minute long standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival. Talking about the same, the filmmaker had said, “It’s always special to show your film to the world at Cannes and it’s a lifetime moment to play at the Grand Theatre Lumiere. Kennedy is a very special film to me and extremely personal too. We have put our heart and soul into making this film. 7 mins long standing ovation from the audience has made me full of gratitude. I am very grateful and excited at the same time."

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 was one of the biggest ones yet with having hosted some of the biggest names from Indian cinema including Rani Mukerji, Mrunal Thakur, Kartik Aaryan, Prithvi Konanur, team of Sita Ramam, Karan Johar to name a few. The festival this year screened over 100 films in across 22 languages and introduced many unique stories and talent to the Australian audiences.