Sunny Leone Channels Barbie: Apologises To Husband As She Says 'If Ryan Gosling is Ken, I Am His...'

Everyone is excited for the upcoming Barbie movie, premiering on July 21, 2023. The fever is catching on fast, and Bollywood is joining the Barbie bandwagon with a desi twist. Our favourite stars, from fashion icons to red carpet divas, are channeling their inner dolls and bringing a touch of Indian glamour to the Barbie universe. With stunning outfits, flawless makeup, and fabulous hairstyles, these Bollywood celebrities effortlessly embody the Barbie-inspired look.

Recently Sunny Leone, too, embraced her inner Barbie and into a real-life Barbie doll! With her orange bodycon dress, shiny pink blazer, and a sassy pink wig, she’s living the Barbie dream! And guess what? She’s grooving with none other than Ryan Gosling as Ken in the remix, all set to the catchy beats of Dua Lipa’s Dance The Night. Taking to social media, she shared the video and wrote in the caption: If

@RyanGosling is Ken, then I am def his #Barbie….sorry @DanielWeber99.

Sunny Leon, who has had a tough time in Bollywood trying to shed her ‘babydoll’ persona and get meaty roles from filmmakers, was happy when her film Kennedy received a seven-minute standing ovation at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. The Anurag Kashyap-directorial had a global premiere at the Grand Lumiere Theatre earlier this year.

In recent interviews, Sunny has talked about how challenging it has been for her to be taken seriously as an actor in Bollywood. Speaking with Youtuber Ranveer Allahabadia, Sunny opened up about the personal qualities contributed to her success. “I think this idea of having business and street smarts really helped me out. For me, I didn’t need the whole brain to figure out how it all functioned. It all had to come down to facts about the company or facts about how things work. I read every single contract and corrected them too so that the companies would get what they wanted and I get what I wanted. So, there was no situation where I was being taken advantage of," she said.