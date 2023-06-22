Sunny Leone Drops a Sexy Multi-Coloured Bikini Photo and It Will Leave You Gasping For Breath

Sunny Leone is one of the hottest actress and there is no doubt about it. Each time she drops a photo or a video on social media, she leaves everyone completely stunned. The actress has repeatedly proved that it’s difficult to match her top-notch fashion sense.

Recently, Sunny Leone took to her Instagram handle and dropped a sexy photo in which she was seen posing in a multi-colour bikini. She also added black goggles to her look and left her tresses open. Needless to say, her picture left everyone gasping for breath. Check out the photo here:

Soon after the picture was shared online, several fans reacted to it and showered love on their favourite actress. The comment section of Sunny’s post is flooded with fire and red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny Leone was recently seen in the period romantic drama The Battle Of Bhima Koregaon. She recently also hosted reality show Splitsvilla X4 alongside Arjun Bijlani. Besides this, Sunny’s recent release Kennedy, also received a 7-minute standing ovation at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival. The action crime drama was showcased as a part of the official selection for the Midnight Screenings section of the prestigious film gala. Not just this, the film also received standing ovation at the Sydney Film Festival 2023.

Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Kennedy also features Rahul Bhat in the lead role. The film has been produced by Zee Studios and Ranjan Singh & Kabir Ahuja of Good Bad Films. The DOP of the film is Sylvester Fonseca. The music of the film is composed by Ashish Narula with Aamir Aziz & Boyblanck. The editing of the film is done by Tanya Chhabria and Deepak Kattar. The sound design of the film is done by Kunal Sharma and Dr. Akshay Indikar.