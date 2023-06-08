Sexy! Sunny Leone Goes Bold As She Poses On Beach In Plunging Swimsuit, Hot Video Goes Viral; Watch

Bollywood star Sunny Leone certainly knows how to draw attention. Sunny turned up the heat on Instagram as she shared a sexy video of her chilling on a beach in Maldives.

Sunny, who is currently vacationing in Maldives with her family, took to her Instagram account to post a hot video of her roaming on a beach wearing a stunning monokini with a plunging neckline. “Sand bank island!! So gorgeous. Thanks @brenniakottefaru for this amazing moment," Sunny wrote alongside the video in which she can be seen striking a series of sensuous poses.

On Tuesday, Sunny Leone shared a picture from her recent photo shoot in which looked super hot in a shirtless blazer.

Sunny Leone made her debut with Pooja Bhatt’s Jism 2. She went on to feature in films like Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela and more. The stellar actress recently made heads turn with her Cannes debut for Kennedy. In an interview, Sunny Leone, who plays Charlie in Anurag Kashyap’s directorial, explained how the film changed people’s perceptions of her.

Speaking with Forbes India, Sunny Leone shared, “I believe that your actions are louder than your words. All those people who said you can’t do this, or you’re not good enough, or you know you are just Sunny Leone, the porn star, you are just this glamour quotient that we’ve added, all of these different comments that have gone on for so many years. You can’t say that this time. You can’t just say Sunny Leone is in this film because of who she is and what her past was.”