Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is undoubtedly one of the most stunning personalities in showbiz. Be it her style sense or onscreen persona, Sunny Leone is always a sight to behold. Recently, she dropped a slew of pictures on Instagram, which is now making a huge buzz on the internet. In the photos, Sunny can be seen donning a shimmery red lehenga for a magazine cover photoshoot.

Sunny Leone looked mesmerising as she accessorised her outfit with a pair of green emerald drop earrings, rings, and a bracelet. She looked nothing less than a queen as she posed for the camera in this red blingy lehenga. Sunny’s lehenga features a plunging neckline, ruffled detailing at the centre, and feather detailing at the waistline.

For the makeup, she chose mascara-laden eyelashes, perfectly drawn eyebrows, smokey eye makeup, pink-tinted cheeks, and a shade of nude lipstick. Sunny tied up her hair on the backside. She definitely made her fans’ hearts flutter in her traditional avatar.

Sunny captioned her post, “Presenting @fablookmagazine anniversary issue”. Social media users have commented on the pictures. One user wrote, “This beauty has no boundaries”. Another user commented, “The Wow factor is here”. The third user commented, “Gorgeous”. One user also wrote, “Stunning”.

This is not the first time that Sunny made the audience spellbound. She often shares pictures that take the internet by storm. A few days back, she wore a heavily sequined dress from the shelves of the fashion designer house PlatiNoir. Hugging her body perfectly, the fitted dress flaunted Sunny’s curves. She opted for matching high heels to compliment her look.

Sunny Leone is best known for films including Jism 2 and Raees. Some of her other projects include Ginna, Anamika, Ragini MMS Returns, Arjun Patiala, and Guntur Talkies 2. Sunny also has a few films in the pipeline including Rangeela, UI, Shero, Lucky, Helen, Veeramadevi, and Quotation Gang.

