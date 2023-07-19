Sunny Leone Looks Smoking Hot In Latest Video As She Flaunts Her Curves In Bikini; Watch

Sunny Leone has once again left fans awestruck with her latest smoking video on social media. The sultry diva continues to grab her audience’s attention with her mesmerizing presence and impeccable sense of style. In the video, which has gone viral, Sunny is seen flaunting her perfect curves.

In the video, Sunny Leone oozes oomph as she confidently flaunts her enviable curves in a stunning bikini. We can see Sunny running on a beach as she dons a bikini in yellow and red colour. “It’s always Sunny with Sunny!,” reads her caption. Fans were seen dropping fire emojis in the comment. Well, the actress often shares her bikini pictures on Instagram which garners huge attention.

Watch the video here:

Recently, during the Varahi Yatra, a religious procession in Andhra Pradesh, popular Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan criticised Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. This remark quickly gained attention online, prompting a controversial response from actress and politician Roja, who made an inappropriate comment about Sunny Leone. Roja’s comment comparing Pawan Kalyan to Sunny Leone caused an uproar on the internet and among Sunny’s fans. She stated that Pawan’s morals were akin to Sunny Leone’s and mocked his discussions on what he deemed as facts, likening it to Sunny Leone reciting ancient scriptures. Roja’s comment received backlash, particularly from Sunny’s supporters.

In response, an anonymous Twitter account, presumed to be held by a fan of Sunny Leone, posted a fitting reply to Roja’s statement. The response highlighted Sunny’s past as a pornstar but emphasized her lack of regrets and the openness with which she pursued her chosen profession. The tweet pointed out that the only difference between Sunny and Roja was that Sunny had moved on from the adult industry, while Roja continued in politics

Sunny Leone has been no stranger to controversies surrounding her past. Recently, Atul Anjan, the General Secretary of the All India Kisan Sabha, criticized her condom advertisements, claiming they encouraged rape in the country. However, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty came to Sunny’s defence, dismissing the controversy as silly and asserting that not everyone shared such extreme views.