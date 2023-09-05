Sunny Leone Makes Heads Turn With Her Traditional Avatar; Dons Kerala Kasavu Saree

Sunny Leone’s transition from the American adult film industry to Bollywood has been one of the most unconventional entries into the mainstream film industry, catapulting her to instant stardom. Despite not being among top league actresses, Sunny Leone has consistently dominated Google searches and in 2019 she had even beaten Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Bollywood’s Khans to become the most googled Indian celebrity in India. Her appeal transcends the intricacies of cinema as her natural charm, beauty and philanthropic activities, especially for orphaned children, often make news.

Sunny Leone is also able to carry off both Western and traditional attires with equal finesse and we recently got a glimpse of her desi side as she made a public appearance in a traditional Kerala saree.

Malayali fans were ecstatic to see Sunny Leone when the Bollywood actor arrived in Kozhikode, Kerala, on Sunday. The celebrity visited the state to attend the ‘Fashion Rays - Win Your Passion’ fashion show at the Calicut Trade Centre. She was spotted wearing a Kerala Kasavu saree decorated with jasmine blossoms.

Sunny Leone attended the event and expressed her Onam greetings in Malayalam. She also made a gorgeous ramp appearance alongside kids who have disabilities and afterwards took time to speak with them. Fans swarmed the area, causing some problems although she was escorted to the event under heavy protection. Stills of her in the traditional kasavu sarees have gone viral and fans have complimented her for carrying off the traditional attire so well.

Leone and her husband Daniel Weber proceeded to Hotel Paragon after the event to enjoy Kozhikode’s charms. The actress started with spinach delight and cauliflower tamarind before having veg mango curry, while Weber received a serving of Paragon’s signature chicken biryani.

Sunny Leone also made news recently for gracing the red carpet at the Brand Vision Summit 2023 Awards. In a stylish and sophisticated chocolate brown co-ord outfit with both unique and sensuous aspects that left everyone in awe, the classy diva made a statement while being accompanied by her spouse.