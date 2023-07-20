Sunny Leone Opens Up On Taking Her Brother’s Nick Name As Her Stage Name, Says Her Mom Hated It

Sunny Leone whose real name is Karenjit Kaur Vohra recently opened up getting her stage name Sunny. The actress revealed that the name ‘Sunny’ belonged to her brother and she had to pick up that name in a jiffy at an interview back when she was in the US juggling multiple jobs.

In a conversation with Mid-day, Sunny Leone shared that during a magazine interview, she was asked about keeping a name. “I was in the US doing an interview for a magazine and they said, ‘What do you want your name to be?’ I couldn’t think of anything at that moment. I was working at a tax and retirement firm and I worked for the HR department, accounting department, and another agent.” She added, “I helped with all these things, and then I was also a receptionist. So, I was doing the interview in this place and I knew I had to get off the phone soon and get back to work, because I would get caught. And they were like ‘what would you like your name to be’ and I said, ‘Use Sunny as my first name, and then you can pick the last name’.”

Sunny Leone also revealed that her mom hated her name. Opening up about the same, she shared, ”Sunny is my brother’s nickname. His name is Sandeep Singh, we call him Sunny. My mom hated that I named myself Sunny. She said, ‘Out of all the names, that’s the one you pick?’ I was like, yeah, it’s just what came to my mind… And then the magazine picked the last name and I just kept it.”

For several years, Sunny Leone worked in the adult film industry in the US. Sunny Leone made her debut with Pooja Bhatt’s Jism 2. Then she went on to feature in films like Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela and more. She married Daniel Weber married in 2011. The couple has three children together – daughter Nisha, who was adopted in 2017, and twin boys Noah and Asher, who were born through surrogacy in 2018.