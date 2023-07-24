Sunny Leone Reacts To Mia Khalifa's 'Adult Industry Is Exploitative' Statement: 'Had She Read The Contract...'

Before kickstarting her journey in Bollywood, Sunny Leone had a successful career in the adult entertainment industry in the US. In a recent interview, the actor openly discussed her experience in the adult film industry and also spoke of her strategy of maintaining control over each project she took on.

Meanwhile, Mia Khalifa, who spent only three months in the adult entertainment industry before leaving it in 2015, recently made a statement revealing that she earned just Rs 8.75 lakh from her projects while the producers are still making hefty profits from her videos.

In a chat with Mid-Day, when Sunny was asked if she had a similar experience, she shared, “No, not at all. I worked with the best people. I have no horror stories. I read through every contract and corrected every single contract, so I was gaining something from it. I was in control of every single thing that I was doing. I do believe that in that industry there are different sides but from my perspective, I was in complete control. I saw it as a business. I saw it as a means to get to something else. It wasn’t free for all in my world. Everybody’s experiences are different, mine was totally different.”

Sunny was asked if she understood Mia Khalifa’s situation, and she said, “I don’t know how to say it nicely, but if you would have read your contract, you would not have been exploited because there are different things in a contract and you must read it.”

After foraying into Bollywood with her debut in 2012’s Jism 2 and starring in dance numbers and minor roles in many films, Sunny Leone’s perseverance finally paid off when she grabbed a meaty role in Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy. The film recently premiered at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, receiving critical acclaim and a seven-minute standing ovation.