Sunny Leone Says Everyone In Bollywood Gives Her 'Gyan' But...

Sunny Leone believes that everyone in Bollywood gives her ‘gyan’. The actress recently attended an award show in Mumbai when she was asked at the red carpet about the person who gives the best advice in the industry. To this, Sunny said “Everybody gives me gyan," and further added “I live in a bubble! I run away from gyan."

During the interaction, the actress also revealed that she would love to live the life of Hollywood star Johnny Deep. Besides this, Sunny also shared that it is the Bollywood star Ranveer Singh who is always cheerful at parties.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny Leone was last seen in the period romantic drama The Battle Of Bhima Koregaon. Apart from this she recently hosted reality show Splitsvilla X4 alongside Arjun Bijlani.

Next, the actress is awaiting the release of her upcoming movie Kennedy. Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Kennedy is all set to head to the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival. The action crime drama will reportedly be showcased as a part of the official selection for the Midnight Screenings section of the prestigious film gala. Apart from Sunny Leone, Kennedy features Rahul Bhat in the lead role.

Earlier this year, Sunny revealed why she was very ‘nervous’ and ‘scared’ while auditioning for Anurag Kashyap’s movie. “He sent me some lines. I went in expecting it would just be him and a producer or somebody but it was his entire team and it’s mainly all females. Everybody including the ADs were sitting in the room. I don’t why but I was very nervous. I was scared maybe because it was outside of my comfort zone. There were ten people staring at me while I was giving the audition,” she told Galatta Plus.

