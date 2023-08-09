Sunny Leone Sets Temperatures Soaring In Black Thigh-high Slit Dress

Sunny Leone is known for wowing her fans in every outfit and truly deserves the title of a fashionista. She sets the temperatures soaring with her captivating on-screen presence. Recently, she elevated the oomph factor by treating her fans to pictures wearing a black thigh-high slit dress. The dress had a plunging neckline. She posed for the shutterbugs alongside a golden-coloured car and wrote in the caption, “Want A Ride."

Sunny went for a glossy makeup look that included smoky eyes and pink lip shade. The actress kept her long and wavy hair open for the pictures. The background of the picture gives the impression that Sunny has posed for a car exhibition.

A UK-based model commented, “Wow Sunny!!!” Others also appreciated the actress and dropped heart and fire emoticons in the comments section.

Sunny has dropped some of her pictures and videos wearing remarkable ensembles in the past as well. She donned the outfit of the Barbie doll some time back and received appreciation from her followers. She wore an orange bodycon dress, a shiny pink blazer and a pink wig as well. She uploaded a video of dancing with actor Ryan Gosling in the remix. She wrote in the caption, “If @RyanGosling is Ken, then I am def his #Barbie…sorry @DanielWeber99."

Besides her striking fashion looks, Sunny also dominates the headlines for her acting in films. She last acted in the film Kennedy, written and directed by Anurag Kashyap. This film revolves around an insomniac ex-cop who is presumed dead for a long time and operates secretly for the corrupt system. Sunny played the role of Charlie in this movie. This film boasts of a stellar cast including Rahul Bhat, Megha Burman, Kurush Deboo, Abhishek Deswal, KK Gautam and many others.

Kennedy premiered at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, where it received a seven-minute standing ovation from the audience at the Grand Lumiere Theatre. A video of the same had gone viral on social media. Sunny got emotional along with Rahul as the crowd burst into applause for them.