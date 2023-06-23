Sunny Leone Slays In Swimsuit, Enjoys On Beach With Husband Daniel; Photo Goes Viral

Sunny Leone is currently in Maldives where she is spending some quality time with her husband, Daniel Weber. On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a sexy yet adorable picture from her beach vacation.

In the photo, Daniel was seen picking Sunny in his arms as the two enjoyed at the Brennia Kottefaru of the island nation. Sunny sported a multi-colour swimsuit and looked gorgeous as ever. On the other hand, Daniel posed shitless and flaunted his fitness physique. “Feels like Love Island 😍,My new streaming addiction 🙈," Sunny wrote in the caption of her post.

On Thursday, Sunny also dropped a picture from the Maldives beach in which she was seen posing in the same swimwear. She also added black goggles to her look and left her tresses open. Check out the photo here:

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber tied the knot in 2011. They adopted a daughter named Nisha in 2017 and welcomed their sons through surrogacy in 2018.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny Leone was recently seen in the period romantic drama The Battle Of Bhima Koregaon. She recently also hosted reality show Splitsvilla X4 alongside Arjun Bijlani. Besides this, Sunny’s recent release Kennedy, also received a 7-minute standing ovation at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival. The action crime drama was showcased as a part of the official selection for the Midnight Screenings section of the prestigious film gala. Not just this, the film also received standing ovation at the Sydney Film Festival 2023.

Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Kennedy also features Rahul Bhat in the lead role. The film has been produced by Zee Studios and Ranjan Singh & Kabir Ahuja of Good Bad Films. The DOP of the film is Sylvester Fonseca. The music of the film is composed by Ashish Narula with Aamir Aziz & Boyblanck.