Sunny Leone Slips Into a Sexy Neon Green Bikini As She Goes For A Snorkelling In Maldives; Watch

After a hectic week at Cannes, Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has escaped for a quick vacay at Maldives. Away from the frenetic pace and chaos of everyday life, the actress took a dip in azure blue water of the sea, for a snorkelling session. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Snorkeling. My favourite thing to do in the water. Block everything out and enjoy Gods creations.”

In the video, Sunny was seen donning a neon bikini in shades of black and green. She looked pretty taking her dives. Fans gushed over the video. One of them took to the comments section and wrote, ‘She is not less than a mermaid itself❤️🔥’. Others dropped in hearts and fire emojis for the actress.

Speaking of Cannes, Sunny Leone made her debut this year at the prestigious film festival. She was accompanied by her husband Daniel Weber on the red carpet. Earlier, the actress took to her Instagram handle to pen a gratitude note to him, for being by her side for 15 years. The actress also shared a video of them sharing a kiss while posing for the red carpet, ahead of the screening of her film, Kennedy.

Sunny wrote, “God sent you @dirrty99 into my life at my lowest moment. In that moment you literally saved my life and have been by my side since. 15yrs of togetherness! Without you this moment in @festivaldecannes would never have happened. Your continuous fight to propel me forward and help me follow my dreams is truly selflessness to another level. I love you and thank you!”

Reacting to her post, Daniel wrote, “You earned everything you have achieved!!!!! With or without me !!!! I love you!!!!! It’s just the beginning!!!!” along with a few heart and raised hands emojis.

Sunny Leone made her debut with Pooja Bhatt’s Jism 2. Then she went on to feature in films like Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela and more. She married Daniel Weber married in 2011. The couple has three children together – daughter Nisha, who was adopted in 2017, and twin boys Noah and Asher, who were born through surrogacy in 2018.