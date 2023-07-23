Sunny Leone Was Worried About Her ‘Safety’ On Bigg Boss; Didn’t Know Mahesh Bhatt When He Offered Jism 2

Sunny Leone has come a long way in showbiz. The actress recently revisited her career and revealed that she had to Bigg Boss to pay for her house. Back in 2011, Sunny Leone made a wildcard entry for Bigg Boss 5. She even went on to become the most popular contestant of the reality show.

In a recent interview with Mid-day she recollected her stint with Bigg Boss and shared that apart from getting good money from the show, she was reconsidering her decision to take part in the same, since she was concerned about her ‘safety’. “I first did not want to go for many different reasons — the main one was safety, and I was worrying about how people would react when I would get there.”

But as mentioned, with the money, the actress realised that it was good enough to make a down payment for a house in the US. She added, “I just thought that after I come home in a week or two, I can put a down payment on a house. I just got married, so we were looking forward to this idea of starting our life, and we were like, ‘Great, we’re gonna be able to buy a house or put a down payment on a house’. Then that was it, it was that simple.”

While being a part in Bigg Boss 5, Sunny also got her first film offer. She was cast as he leading actress Jism 2. Talking about the time when Mahesh Bhatt came to the house, the actress revealed that she had no idea who he was. “At that moment, I didn’t think it was real, because I didn’t even know who he was. They just said this is so and so from the film industry, and everybody else was going bananas in the house. This whole buzz was happening, and I was like, ‘Okay, fine, great. I don’t know who he is but he is probably amazing.’”

For several years, Sunny Leone worked in the adult film industry in the US.made her debu She then made her acting debut with Pooja Bhatt’s Jism 2. She went on to feature in films like Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela and more. She married Daniel Weber married in 2011. The couple has three children together – daughter Nisha, who was adopted in 2017, and twin boys Noah and Asher, who were born through surrogacy in 2018.