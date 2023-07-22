Sunny Leone Wishes She Was Friends With Russell Peters, Says Daniel Webber Did Not Beat Him For Making Jokes On Her

Actor Sunny Leone had revealed earlier that she once dated comedian Russell Peters for a ‘hot second’. In a recent interview, Sunny said that dating the comedian was a mistake as it jeopardised their long-time friendship. She shared that she would be happy to see Russell if they were to meet again, despite the jokes he made about her.

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Sunny said, “It was a mistake. I genuinely believe that him and I were such good friends and we had so much fun together and everywhere I would travel in the US, there were a lot of places that he was at, because he was doing a show and we would just meet up and have fun, drink and go out, be really funny and silly. All of a sudden we messed up by going out on a date."

“I really do wish that we were still friends. He went this way, I went the other way, which is totally fine, but if I ever did see him again, I would be so happy to see him, even if he talked shit in his stand-up comedy, it’s okay," she added.

Sunny said that she could not remain friends with Russell as she met her husband Daniel Webber around the same time. “When I dated Russel for this really short time, it was also the time I met Daniel. So then, it would be really weird if I was still friends with Russell when I was just dating him and continue to be with him when I was with Daniel. It’s like weird mixing of weirdness. I had to drop the friend. I am sad about it," she said.

Talking about whether the comedian’s jokes about the actor bothered her, she said, “Yes, you have to see it. I don’t know if he does it now, but now I am not upset about anything he says. It’s totally fine if it makes people laugh."

A scene from Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone, a web series based on the actor’s life, showed Daniel beating Russell for making a joke about her. Sunny revealed that Daniel had not hit the comedian and the scene was “sensationalised a little bit".

Sunny will soon be seen in the Anurag Kashyap directorial titled Kennedy. The film premiered at the 75th Cannes Film Festival and received a seven-minute standing ovation.