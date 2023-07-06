Sunny Leone's Hot Bikini Photo, Tamannaah Bhatia Expressing Excitement: Stars' 1st Posts on Threads

A new social media platform is in town! Meta has launched a new platform titled Threads, a competition to Twitter, and Bollywood stars are signing up. From Tamannaah Bhatia and Diljit Dosanjh to Mrunal Thakur and Sunny Leone, several celebrities have joined the platform. Check out their first posts below:

Sunny Leone:

The actress not only marked her debut on the platform by announcing her arrival but she also treated her followers with a bikini photo from a recent vacation. “Just setting up my thread," she wrote before she dropped the sexy bikini photo.

Tamannaah Bhatia:

Tamannaah Bhatia expressed her excitement of joining the platform. Her first post on Threads read: “I’m (Th)ready for this 💪🏻😉 #LetsGo."

Here’s a look at first posts of other stars on the platform:

Taapsee Pannu:

Parineeti Chopra:

Nakuul Mehta:

Others on the platform include Mrunal Thakur, Riteish Deshmukh and Madhuri Dixit, who are yet to share their first posts. A few other stars on the platform include Varun Sood, Masaba Gupta and Vikrant Massey.

Bonus:

Even News18 Showsha is on Threads!

What is Meta Threads?

“Threads is a new app, built by the Instagram team, for sharing text updates and joining public conversations. You log in using your Instagram account and posts can be up to 500 characters long and include links, photos, and videos up to 5 minutes in length" Meta said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

One needs to have an Instagram account to create an account on Threads. While the user gets the option to follow the people they are following on Instagram, they also have the option to search and follow more fellow Threads users on the platform.