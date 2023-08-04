Sunny Wayne, Saiju Kurup Wrap Shooting For Written & Directed By God

The upcoming Malayalam film titled Written & Directed by God is creating a lot of buzz. Directed by debutant Febi George Stonefield, the film features Sunny Wayne and Saiju Kurup in the lead roles, whereas Aparna Das will be seen playing the female protagonist. The film is produced by Sanoob K Yoousef, under the banners of Nettooran Films. As per recent updates, the film’s team has wrapped up the shoot and now, they will be headed towards the post-production phase. Febi George Stonefield shared the news on social media. Sharing a picture with the cast and crew of the film, he wrote, “Thankyou God. That’s a wrap on Written & Directed by God! I can’t wait for you all to see what we’ve created.”

Written & Directed by God also stars Jibu Jacob, Shiju Madakkara, and Kottayam Naseer. Reportedly, the film has been exclusively shot in Kerala’s Kuttampuzha and Kothamangalam areas. The release date of Written & Directed by God is yet to be announced.

Speaking about the actors, Sunny Wayne won hearts with his performances in films like Kurup, Sara’s, Padavettu, and Appan. Saiju Kurup marked a place for himself because of his impeccable performance in Saturday Night, Theerppu, Malikappuram, and Upacharapoorvam Gunda Jayan. Earlier, both actors had dropped the poster of their upcoming film to announce it. The intriguing poster grabbed a lot of eyeballs and invited many responses on social media. It displays an open book placed on a table, from where a golden aura can be seen emanating. A bookshelf rack was placed behind the book, which seems to carry many secrets. The poster also had the name of the film written in golden letters, especially emphasising the word “God.”

Saiju Kurup will also be seen in Pappachan Olivilanu, Porattu Nadakam, and web series Jai Mahendran. Sunny Wayne is said to be playing the lead in a new untitled web series, which will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.