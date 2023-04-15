CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Super Mario Sets New Box Office Record with Over $500 Million in Worldwide Ticket Sales
Super Mario Sets New Box Office Record with Over $500 Million in Worldwide Ticket Sales

Curated By: Rohit

News18.com

Last Updated: April 15, 2023, 03:40 IST

San Francisco, US

This knocks off Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which held the title of the year's previous best earner with $474.4 million in global ticket sales

Universal and Illumination’s video game adaptation, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, has become the highest-grossing 2023 release to date at the global box office, earning over $500 million in under a week, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This knocks off Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which held the title of the year’s previous best earner with $474.4 million in global ticket sales.

In addition to being the highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time, the movie has surpassed the records set by Warcraft and Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, with earnings of $508.7 million in worldwide ticket sales through Thursday.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the domestic gross of Super Mario through Thursday stands at $260.3 million, making it the top-performing movie of the year to date. Meanwhile, its earnings overseas total $248.4 million.

It is now the second-biggest animated film since 2019, with only fellow Illumination release Minions: The Rise of Gru earning more with $942.5 million.

The movie is already among Universal’s top ten biggest animated films of all time at the global box office and one of only thirteen Hollywood movies to cross the $500 million mark worldwide since 2019.

Among the thirteen, Universal produced five, including Jurassic World: Dominion, Rise of Gru, F9: The Fast Saga, and No Time to Die.

About the Author
Rohit
Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football.
first published:April 15, 2023, 03:40 IST
last updated:April 15, 2023, 03:40 IST