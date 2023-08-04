Superstar Rajnikanth's Next Jailer Sparks Speculations Of Hollywood Inspiration

The anticipation for Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Jailer is at an all-time high as the film is set to hit theaters on August 11th. The recently unveiled trailer has received a positive response from fans, but it has also sparked speculations about the film’s storyline.

Jailer narrates the story of a retired individual leading a peaceful family life with his wife and grown-up children. However, when his family encounters trouble, the Superstar’s powerful past is unveiled, and he takes on the villains in his signature style to protect his loved ones. The trailer has drawn comparisons to Rajinikanth’s iconic film Baasha due to the similarities in the storyline.

Based on the visuals from the trailer, some have drawn parallels between Jailer and the Hollywood film Nobody. The Hollywood film revolves around a retired FBI assassin who returns to action to protect his family from a threat. While Jailer seems to share a similar premise, it adds its touch of comic elements.

Nelson, the director of Jailer, has been previously known for incorporating Hollywood inspirations in his films. In his movie Doctor, some characters seemed to bear resemblance to those from the popular TV series Breaking Bad. For instance, Vinay Rai’s character Terry had similarities to Gus Fring from Breaking Bad, both running front businesses to conceal illegal activities - an ice cream parlor in Doctor and Los Pollos Hermanos fast-food restaurant in Breaking Bad. Apart from that, the twins in Doctor seemed to be inspired by Breaking Bad’s notorious cousins Marco and Leonel Salamanca.

While there are speculations about Jailer’s similarities to Hollywood content, fans can still look forward to Nelson’s signature comedy writing and trademark entertainment. Nelson’s unique storytelling has always been appealing to the audience, and Jailer promises to deliver an entertaining experience.

Adding to the excitement, music composer Anirudh Ravichander recently tweeted about the film, suggesting that the team believes they have a winning movie. The tweet has gone viral, and Rajinikanth’s fans are already celebrating in anticipation of the film’s release.