'Superstar Title Bothers, Wanted It To Be Removed From Jailer's Hukum Song’: Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth made a grand entry at the audio launch of Jailer at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. During the event on Friday, the actor shared that when he listened to the song Hukam for the first time, he liked it but asked the makers to remove the word “superstar" from it. Rajinikanth said that the title “superstar" bothers him.

Rajinikanth was also asked about the lyrics of the song which some social media users claimed were “conceived to be against actor Thalapathy Vijay". Commenting on it, Rajinikanth said, “In birds, crow disturbs everyone. Eagle never disturbs everyone. Whenever the crow disturbs the eagle, the eagle doesn’t do anything, it just goes to the next stage. Crow can compete to a stage, but never can fly higher."

The actor added, “Now just because I’ve spoken crows and eagles, people will start assuming on (social) media that I spoke about this person or that person. You can’t find dogs that don’t bark. Similarly, you cannot find mouths that won’t complain. We should mind our business and keep going. Understand?"

Rajinikanth also shared his dream for the Tamil film industry to grow better and bigger. He emphasised the importance of uniting the industry to ensure every film runs successfully on the silver screen. The whole interview was fun-filled and humorous, and fans continuously cheered for him when he entered, addressing him as Thalaivar.

Jailer has been written and directed by Nelson Dipkumar and produced under the banner of Sun Pictures by Kalanithi Maran. The movie features Rajinikanth in the lead role, along with Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mirnaa Menon, Vinayakan and Yogi Babu.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film, and the cinematography was done by Vijay Kannan.

Rajinikanth’s 169th film, Jailer, is all set to release on August 10.