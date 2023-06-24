Supriya Pathak's Mother Was Against Her Marriage With Pankaj Kapur: 'She Said, He Will Leave Me'

Veteran actress Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur are one of the ideal couples in Bollywood. well, recently the actress revealed how her mother used to oppose her marriage to the actor and always said that she is making a mistake. In a conversation with Twinkle Khanna, the actress opened up on many things including her bond with stepson Shahid Kapoor.

Supriya Pathan recalled that she had decided to marry Pankaj Kapur. She disclosed that her mother wasn’t very supportive of her decision to marry Pankaj Kapur, even until the last years of her life. She said, “My mother, till the last few years of her life, still tried changing my mind even after two children. She kept saying ‘he will leave you!”. It has been there so many years, she kept telling me ‘he will leave you, you have made a mistake.’ I used to tell her I would manage.”

Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur got married in 1988 and have two kids, a son Ruhaan Kapoor and a daughter Sanah Kapur. She is Pankaj’s second wife. He was earlier married to Neliima Azeem and they had Shahid Kapoor.

In the same conversation, she also talked about her relationship with Shahid Kapoor. “I met Shahid when he was six years old. For me, he was the cutest baby I have seen. He was very warm and did not have any defined reactions towards me, nor did I have. So when we met, we instantly liked each other as people,” she was quoted saying. Shahid Kapoor and Sanah Kapoor worked together in Shaandaar.

The veteran actress also revealed that her relationship with her children transformed as they grew up and they have now become her close friends. Supriya and Pankaj have two children – Ruhaan and Sanah Kapur. She said, “My children are my friends, truly. My daughter and younger son are so much like friends that I can’t simply label them as my children. When someone refers to Rohaan and Sana as ‘your children,’ I think, okay, maybe. It’s like that. I genuinely enjoy this bond."