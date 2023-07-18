Surekha Vani's Daughter Supritha Looks Gorgeous In Her Beach Look, See Pics

Surekha Vani is one of the most prominent actresses in Tamil Cinema. She grabbed the audience’s attention with films like Aaradugula Bullet, Dirty Hari, Tej I Love You, and Achari America Yatra. Surekha tied the knot with film director Suresh Teja, who passed away in 2019.

The duo has a daughter named Bandaru Supritha Naidu. She is yet to make her debut in films but because of her striking social media presence and glamorous appearances in several music videos, Supritha has garnered quite a fan following. The diva sets fashion goals through her selection of dresses and leaves her fans in awe. And this time, the actress has shared beach photos with her fans and left them awestruck.

In the photographs, the actress can be seen wearing a black crop top with a white and grey striped long shirt which she paired up with a white slit skirt. The actress went with a messy bun for her beach look. She opted for a no-makeup makeup look. Supritha chose a black sling bag and black shades as her accessories and looked stunning posing amidst the beach. She captioned the picture, “Just expect the unexpected."

The picture posted on Sunday has received over 53,000 likes on Instagram so far. The fans loved the pictures and complemented the actress in the comments section. Supritha is an absolute fashion queen and she can’t stop proving it. In a post shared on Tuesday, Supritha Naidu gave a weekend vibe amid midweek by wearing a stunning green crop top with the same stripped long shirt. She paired it up with white ripped shorts. The diva went for open hair, a black sling bag and black round shades. She can be seen posing in front of a huge red-coloured squeezed glass-shaped structure amid a garden. Supritha captioned the picture with a green heart.

Besides uploading quirky posts, dance performances and stunning pictures of herself on Instagram, Supritha also has her own YouTube channel where she frequently posts content.