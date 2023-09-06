Surekha Vani's Daughter Supritha Naidu Looks Elegant In White Lehenga With Minimal Makeup

Surekha Vani is one of the most popular actresses in Telugu cinema. She is famous for her roles in the movies Aaradugula Bullet, Dirty Hari, Tej I Love You and Achari America Yatra. The actress started her career by being an anchor at a children’s show in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. She married Suresh Teja who was the director and writer of that show. The duo was blessed with a daughter named Supritha Naidu.

Supritha has not entered the film industry yet but she usually trends due to her fashion choices. Recently, Supritha Naidu posted a stunning picture from her latest photoshoot which has gone viral now. In her latest post, she can be seen wearing a white embroidered blouse coupled with a white lehenga. She chose a minimal makeup look for the photo and accessorised herself with white earrings with golden borders.

After watching her photos, her fans couldn’t stop showering love and appreciation for her. The heart and fire emojis flooded the comments section of the post. Apart from the photoshoot, Supritha Naidu also shares her day-to-day activities with her fans.

Recently she went to Pa Pa Ya Bistro in Hyderabad. She posted some pictures from that day. In the post, Supritha can be seen wearing a black dress which she coupled with silver dotted-heel sandals and a black handbag. She adorned minimal makeup which was complimented by her dark lipstick. “She sees in black and white thinks in grey but loves in colour," wrote Supritha Naidu while uploading her post.

After watching the photos, her fans couldn’t stop showering love and appreciation for her. One of her fans complimented her shoes and called them “beautiful". The pictures posted on Sunday have received more than 65 thousand likes till now.