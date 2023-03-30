Suresh Gopi’s Son Madhav To Make His Debut Soon; Here Are The Details

Mollywood superstar Suresh Gopi’s younger son Madhav Suresh is all set to make his film debut with the upcoming Malayalam movie Kummatikali. The movie is directed by Vincent Selva, who has earlier directed popular movies like Priyamudan, Iraniyan, Youth, Jithan, and Inga Enna Solluthu. According to recent reports, the film went on floors recently and started with a puja ceremony, held at Santhvan Special School, Alappuzha.

Kummattikali is the first Malayalam film to be directed by Vincent Selva. As per the latest reports, Kummatikali is said to be shot in the same locations where the 1991 Malayalam drama film Amaram was shot. Amaram was directed by Bharathan and written by A K Lohithadas. It featured Mammootty, Maathu, K P A C Lalitha, Ashokan, Murali, Chitra, and Kuthiravattam Pappu in the main roles and was a huge hit at the box office.

Kummatikali is being produced by R B Choudary, under the banner of Super Good Films. It also marks the 98th production venture of Super Good Films. The puja ceremony of Kummatikali was attended by many renowned personalities including the producer and owner of Super Good Films RB Chaudhary, producer Listin Stephen, Alvin Antony, director Vincent Selva, along with other directors like Ratheesh Raghunandan, Sudheesh Shankar, distributors Sujith Nair, Madhav Suresh, and Lena. Madhav Suresh, along with other actors in the film, lit the lamp on the occasion.

The film is set on the backdrop of a seashore. It features Tamil and Kannada actors like Lena, Devika Satish, Yami, Anu Prabhakar, Mime Gopi, Azees Nedumangad, Dinesh Alleppey, Sohan Lal, Alvin Anthony Jr, Sinoj Varghese, Dhananjay Premjith, Mithun Prakash, Anish Gopal, and Rashik Ajmal in lead roles.

The screenplay of the film is handled by Vincent Selva. Cinematography and Project Design are done by Venkatesh V and Sajith Krishna respectively. The music for the film is composed by Jackson Vijayan and Saju S has penned the lyrics. The editing is done by Antony. The initial 30 days of shooting of the film will be held in Alappuzha and Kollam Neendakara.

