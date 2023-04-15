Suriya 42 Is Titled 'Kanguva', Fans Excited As Title Teaser To Be Launched Tomorrow

Suriya’s highly anticipated 42nd film has finally been given a title: Kanguva. The filmmakers had previously announced that the title would be revealed on April 16, which coincided with the film’s release in 10 different Indian languages. The decision to choose a common title was made to cater to a wider audience. The latest poster had added to the buzz surrounding the title announcement, with fans eagerly awaiting an animated teaser. Produced by Suriya’s close associate K Gnanavel Raja, Kanguva features the stunning actress Disha Patani in the female lead role. The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The teaser for the film is expected to be released in May. The film, directed by Siruthai Siva, has created a huge buzz among fans and movie buffs. The film is rumoured to be a big-budget period warrior epic, with Disha in a power-packed role as the female lead. The film is being produced by K.E. Gnanavelraja under the banner of Studio Green with UV Creations. Fans can’t wait to see Suriya and Disha Patani bring their magic to the big screen.

Suriya, one of the leading actors in the Tamil Film Industry, has been busy shooting for Kanguva, which will be followed by a collaboration with Sudha Kongara later this year. His previous film, Etharkkum Thunindhavan, was directed by Pandiraj and starred Priyanka Arul Mohan as the female lead, with music composed by D Imman.

With the announcement of the audio label, it seems that Devi Sri Prasad and Suriya will continue their successful partnership, following the hits of Maayavi, Aaru, Singam, and Singam 2. Suriya is reportedly playing five different characters in the periodic action drama, and the film is slated to release simultaneously in 2D and 3D. The film revolves around a warrior dying in the 1678 to a disease and a present-day girl researching on the disease.

