Known for his work on movies like Paruthiveeran, Singam, Siruthai and Madras, producer KE Gnanavelraja of Studio Green is collaborating with actor Suriya on a project that has a working title of Suriya 42. In a recent interview with a YouTube channel, Gnanavelraja claimed that the upcoming movie is Suriya’s most expensive endeavour to date, costing three times as much as his largest project to date.

Gnanavelraja said, “After viewing the motion poster for the director’s movie, I realised that I am not doing a typical movie. The budget for this movie is three times what it was for Suriya’s previous largest movie. Suriya Sir doesn’t even know this since he’ll freak out. He is cautious about taking chances and having an impact on the producer, and he is especially cautious when it comes to me. We, therefore, kept the budget a secret from him. He is aware, nevertheless, from observing the sets. He is aware that we are capable of pulling off a significant visual project."

The producer believes RRR director SS Rajamouli is to be credited for movies from the South making noise in the northern belt of India. “Whether it’s Pushpa, Suriya 42, or any project from the South, Rajamouli sir is to be given credit if they are getting attention in Mumbai. We wouldn’t have anything to do in Bombay if he hadn’t produced something like Baahubali,” he said.

He further said that they took the risk of such a high budget of Suriya 42 only because of Rajamouli. According to him, if Rajamouli had not opened the window, they would not have had the guts to take this risk.

The majority of Suriya 42’s filming has been wrapped up, and the release date and teaser will both be announced in April. Disha Patani stars opposite Suriya in the film. Made on a pan-India level in almost 10 languages, the film has reportedly already started doing good pre-release business. According to reports, the Hindi rights, satellite, digital and distribution rights have been sold for huge amounts already.

Read all the Latest Movies News here