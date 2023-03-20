Tamil cinema heartthrob Suriya recently made waves with a big move from Chennai to Mumbai. The actor has shifted to the City of Dreams with his wife Jyothika, along with their two beautiful children Diya and Dev. Reportedly, he bought a multi-crore property in Mumbai. Suriya's ambitious real-estate investments in the country's financial capital have not stopped for a moment, though. Reports suggest that the superstar has splurged a whopping Rs 70 crore on a second luxurious apartment in one of the most elite areas of Mumbai. Despite current films already minting money and better professional opportunities on the horizon, this is still a surprise move.

According to India Glitz, Suriya’s new apartment boasts a spacious 9,000 square feet area in a posh gated community. It comes with a stunning garden space and numerous parking spots, making it the epitome of luxury. The actor's new home will make him neighbors with some of Bollywood's biggest stars and India's esteemed politicians. If Suriya stays there, that is. The rumor mill suggests that the new house is to serve as a guest house for his parents, siblings Karthi and Brinda, and their families. The house could also be used to celebrate children's birthdays and other special events.

On the professional front, Suriya is gearing up for his upcoming action-adventure drama Suriya 42, where he will be playing five different avatars named Venkaater, Arathar, Mandaankar, Mukaatar, and Perumanathar. Bollywood favorite Disha Patani is starring opposite Suriya in the movie. The actress expressed her excitement at playing a unique character in the movie in September last year. Directed by Siruthai Siva and composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the movie will be released in 10 languages across India and worldwide.

Produced by K. E. Gnanavel Raja's Studio Green, in association with UV Creations, the much-awaited 'Suriya 42' is sure to take the world by storm with its 2D and 3D formats.

That's not it, though. Suriya will also be donning the producer's hat for the Hindi remake of his movie, Soorarai Pottru. He may even be planning to produce some big-budget Bollywood and pan-India films. With a new home in a new city and exciting new projects lined up, it's safe to say that Suriya is all set for the next big adventure!

