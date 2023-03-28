Tamil actor Ajith Kumar’s father P Subramaniam Mani died at the age of 85 on Friday morning. The entire Kollywood fraternity extended their condolences and also paid their respects. After Thalapathy Vijay and Silambarasn TR, Suriya and Karthi visited Ajith’s residence in Chennai to extend their support to the actor. A video of their car entering the latter’s residence is making rounds on the internet.

The video has been shared by Karthi’s fan page on social media. The caption of the video reads: “Karthi anna and Suriya anna at Ajith sir home for expressing their sincere condolences to Ajith Sir and his family.

Earlier, a clip of Simbu visiting Ajith’s house surfaced on social media. Apart from him, Tamil celebs including Sarathkumar, Radhakrishnan Parthiban directors Siva, Magizh Thirumeni, and others also visited the actor’s residence to extend their support.

On Sunday, Thalapathy Vijay visited the actor’s home to offer condolences to Ajith and his family. The gesture by the Vaathi actor has won the hearts of their fans.

Ajith’s father reportedly passed away after suffering from a long age-related illness. The actor along with his two brothers Anup Kumar and Anil Kumar released an official statement on their father’s death. The excerpt of the long note read, “Our father, PS Mani passed away in the early hours of this morning in his sleep after a long illness. He was 85. We are grateful for the care and support provided to him and our family by several medical professionals, especially following his debilitating stroke of four years ago.”

In the note, the family also mentioned that the last rites were a family affair as they wanted to grieve the loss privately. The funeral was done on Friday at 10 am at Besant Crematorium in Chennai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajith was last seen in the Tamil film Thunivu which was a box-office success. He has now signed up for his next tentatively titled project AK 62 which is said to be helmed by Magizh Thirumeni after Vignesh Shivan opted out.

